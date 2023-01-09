Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.38 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 789.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.