H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
H World Group Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.69 on Friday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.99.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About H World Group
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.