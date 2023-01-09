H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

H World Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.69 on Friday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About H World Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

