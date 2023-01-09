StockNews.com Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 66.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $7,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth $4,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

