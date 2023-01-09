Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a PE ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

