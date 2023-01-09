Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

