Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Codexis has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

