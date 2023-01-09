McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.34.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

