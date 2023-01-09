Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
