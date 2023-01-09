Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

