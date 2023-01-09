Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

SAND stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,226,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

