Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

