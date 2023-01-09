StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Up 3.1 %

AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average of $255.16.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

