Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

