Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.41 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

