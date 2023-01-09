F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $15.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.