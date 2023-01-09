Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $41.60

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $36.87 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.