Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYBUF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

