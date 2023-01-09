Brokerages Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target at $4.25

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently commented on REE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.40 on Friday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 67.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

