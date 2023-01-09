Analysts Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $226.67

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $228.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

