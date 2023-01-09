Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Price Target at $6.86

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Bank of America lowered Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

MCG stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,718.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 380,981 shares of company stock worth $1,433,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

