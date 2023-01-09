Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $68.75

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $66.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

