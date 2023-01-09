ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $63.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.