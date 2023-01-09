Brokerages Set Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Target Price at $4.07

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $2.58 on Friday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

