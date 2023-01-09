Contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 28.24% 9.77% 1.27% Trustmark 19.12% 8.17% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.69 $205.16 million $2.08 12.25 Trustmark $676.13 million 3.16 $147.37 million $2.14 16.39

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trustmark. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Trustmark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Trustmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

