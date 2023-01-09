Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Head to Head Survey

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $1.15 million 5.41 -$40.86 million N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 1.02 $190,000.00 $0.21 13.91

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vyant Bio and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 843.40%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Volatility & Risk

Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -4,416.02% -77.68% -54.55% American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25%

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

