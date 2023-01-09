Critical Comparison: Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) and PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Organigram and PLx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organigram -9.79% -7.46% -6.57% PLx Pharma -606.91% -291.11% -119.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Organigram and PLx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organigram 0 0 4 0 3.00 PLx Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Organigram currently has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 260.98%. PLx Pharma has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,212.47%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Organigram.

11.0% of Organigram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organigram and PLx Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organigram $111.27 million 2.31 -$11.23 million ($0.04) -20.50 PLx Pharma $8.21 million 0.67 -$46.13 million ($1.85) -0.10

Organigram has higher revenue and earnings than PLx Pharma. Organigram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Organigram has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLx Pharma has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organigram beats PLx Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc. operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules. Its product pipeline also includes PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg; and PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain, inflammation, and fever. The company sells its products through drugstores, mass merchandisers, grocery stores, and e-commerce channels. PLx Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

