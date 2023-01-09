Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Head to Head Review

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Conifer -13.09% -49.14% -4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conifer $115.96 million 0.17 -$1.09 million ($1.38) -1.16

Blue Capital Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer.

Summary

Conifer beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

