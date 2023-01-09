Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 15.09 $44.59 million $0.61 27.62 Healthcare Realty Trust $767.07 million 10.30 $98.02 million $0.27 76.89

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 20.68% 3.04% 1.73% Healthcare Realty Trust 8.13% 1.66% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 459.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

