Comparing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 1 1 0 1.75 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.38%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 734.38%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics.

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -337.63% N/A -72.56% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -18.51% -18.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 5.92 -$269.11 million ($4.56) -1.38 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.61 million ($0.19) -3.78

Atossa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201, an inhalation therapy to improve lung function in severely ill and hospitalized COVID-19 patients; AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

