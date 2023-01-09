Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head to Head Review

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 1.68 -$27.26 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65% SANUWAVE Health -129.57% N/A -108.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats SANUWAVE Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

