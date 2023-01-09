Contrasting Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and ASAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $316.86 million 0.15 -$2.54 million ($3.07) -12.67 ASAP $182.19 million 0.11 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.09

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.0% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Janel and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASAP has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42,864.55%. Given ASAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP is more favorable than Janel.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -0.82% 17.03% 2.69% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Summary

Janel beats ASAP on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

