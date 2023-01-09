Financial Comparison: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) versus InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.03 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.13 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 5 4 0 2.08 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43%

Summary

InterPrivate III Financial Partners beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

