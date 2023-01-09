CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Financial Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.91 $326.60 million $1.73 6.10 Saratoga Investment $70.74 million 4.51 $45.74 million $1.39 19.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% Saratoga Investment 21.32% 7.48% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Saratoga Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.58, indicating a potential upside of 95.10%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. CI Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 195.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats CI Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

