Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Head-To-Head Survey

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lilium has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Lilium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lilium and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lilium and Signature Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 5,672.99 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lilium and Signature Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 1 2 1 0 2.00 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 267.23%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

Lilium beats Signature Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

