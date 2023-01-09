Head to Head Comparison: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $8.51, indicating a potential upside of 565.04%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.93 -$36.46 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.19 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

