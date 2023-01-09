TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

