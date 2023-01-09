Morgan Stanley Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $193.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.