UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $200.80 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

