Asset Dedication LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.