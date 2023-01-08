KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

