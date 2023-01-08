Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
