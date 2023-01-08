Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.