Keybank National Association OH Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

