Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $297.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.