Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 76,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 172,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 992,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,009.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 721,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 656,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,154,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.