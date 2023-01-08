US Bancorp DE Sells 6,980 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

