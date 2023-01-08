NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

