Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $339.71. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.