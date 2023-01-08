Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 662 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $339.71. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

