BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

NYSE BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

