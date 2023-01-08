Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

