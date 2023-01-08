Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 98 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

